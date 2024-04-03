TUSD to honor four music students with scholarship at Superintendent's Concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified School District is hosting "The Superintendent's Concert," this Wednesday.

Four students will be honored for their musical achievements with scholarships to pay for the furthering of their music career.

Sydney Wall is a senior at Catalina High School. She says she plans to use the money to buy herself a new viola.

“I can continue music. I've never really owned my own instrument. So owning an orchestra instrument, my own would allow me to continue music, maybe even into college,” said Wall.

Wall plans to attend the University of Arizona and earn a minor in music.

Other recipients of the scholarships include Sadiqa Yunis, Charlotte Bol and Atreylyn Freeman.

Yunis immigrated to the United States from Iraq two years ago.

Yunis says she plans to use her money to also purchase a better instrument and pay for lessons so she can reach her goal of earning a music scholarship at Harvard.