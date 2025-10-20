TUSD: Secure protocol lifted at Tucson High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson High School enforced a Secure Protocol as a precautionary safety measure Monday afternoon, according to Tucson Unified School District.

TUSD confirms the protocol was lifted after an investigation.

TUSD states this action was taken immediately after the administration was alerted to the possible presence of a weapon on campus.

In a statement, TUSD said:

"We want to assure you that all students and staff are safe. Student safety remains our absolute top priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we follow all necessary protocols to ensure the security of everyone on our campus."

The Tucson Police Department has been notified and is currently on campus conducting a thorough investigation.