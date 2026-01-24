Tucsonans support Minnesotans protesting ICE raids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson’s winter weather did not discourage demonstrators with a much colder city on their minds—Minneapolis. At Broadway and Dodge demonstrators stood to oppose ICE operations in Minnesota.

Demonstrators lined up along Broadway near the Target at El Con Mall. They are angry about the death of Renee Good, killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, angry at Target because they feel the Minnesota based chain has not done enough to keep ICE agents from operating on Target property and angry about the impact of heavily armed agents in that city.

John Gunyou says he’s from Minneapolis but spends winters in Tucson. He hears a lot from his family back there.

“How much worse it is than even being reported. It's just the day to day interruptions. And we have one child in St Paul, one in Minneapolis, and one in one in Hopkins, which is a western suburb, and half our grandchildren are there too. They are closing the schools, a lot of absenteeism, just they started offering online learning now, so the kids aren't exposed to a lot of this.”

Gina Siler says her sister is in Minneapolis in a neighborhood where there’s a lot of ICE activity.

“It’s really horrible how it’s happening. It’s all day, everyday and it’s not gonna stop there. It’s gonna end up everywhere in the country.”

Rev. Bart Smith of the Good Neighbor Interfaith Coalition says, “Faith leaders across this country are standing up and speaking out at this moment to be moral defibrillators to shock this nation back to its senses.”

Near the demonstration, about 25 ministers and rabbis gathered to say what they see the government doing is at odds with what their faiths say to them about respect for humanity and protecting the weak and the vulnerable.

Rev. Lisa Graumlich of St. Andrews Episcopal Church says, "What we hope to see, and I think this is a collective feeling and assertion from the faith community, is that people will stop and look in their own heart and think about their values and ask is, if what happening in Minnesota, here in Tucson, consistent of their deepest aspirations for who we are and who we are today."