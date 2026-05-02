Tucsonans gather downtown for May Day demonstration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans rallied at El Presidio Plaza before marching through downtown Tucson as part of nationwide May Day demonstrations.

The demonstration emphasized a "No Work, No School, No Shopping" message.

"We're all here to speak out for marginalized people, who are being attacked through lawlessness. If you just live by the code of ethics, it's not a difficult decision to make," said Nick Hoenig.

Hoenig, who owns Decibel Coffee, came to donate drinks to demonstrators. While some businesses closed their doors for the day, Hoenig kept his open.

"By the nature of being such a small business, it doesn't help our community for us to close, but it does help our community for us to be involved," Hoenig said.

Hundreds of other protesters joined him, many holding signs opposing President Donald Trump and his administration.

"May Day's been around for a long, long time. It began as a movement to protect workers' rights, but one of the things you'll notice here today is it's expanded way beyond that," protester George Daranyi said.

Daranyi said his focus is on protecting democracy, elections, and fighting back against oppression.

“Everybody needs to come together to fight back, that’s what May Day is about now,” he said.

Like many at the demonstration, Daranyi has continued to show up at local protests as a member of Democracy Unites Us.

“We keep an eye on the big picture,” he said. “We’re nonpartisan, we’re not a member of a political party, but we think that democracy should be protected and preserved and fought for by everybody.”

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