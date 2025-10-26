Tucsonans come together to paint new Midtown mural

Tucsonans grabbed their paint cans and brushes to create a new mural on Broadway near Country Club, for Child and Family Resources, a local nonprofit supporting families in our neighborhoods.

There are over 25 colors on the mural, and all of them represent different core values that Child and Family Resources want to bring to the Tucson community.

The mural is spearheaded by local artist Pen Macias, who says kids across Arizona are her inspiration for this project.

"The concept of the mural serves children across the entire state," Macias said. "These letters have illustrations of some of the populations that are served by child and family resources, from prenatal support to babies, toddlers, teens, and graduates."

With a message that big, Macias was going to need more hands.

That's why she enlisted the help of dozens of volunteers like Misty Ahearn.

"I know that there are so many in need in Tucson right now and in our country, but for us to be able to give just a tiny bit, whatever it is, I think, is very important," Ahearn says. "This gives me the chance to just do little bits throughout our community."

This mural is part of an effort by Child and Family Resources to bring the community together.

"With child and family resources, we empower children, youth, and families to build bright, thriving futures," Diane Fellows, President and CEO of Child & Family Resources, said. This wall is a showing of that legacy and a showing of all the great work that we do."

Fellows and Macias say this mural’s legacy is rooted in community support

"People came in swarms with just like the best energy, like they were excited to help build this community up," Macias said. "This wall that’s covered in colors and imagery is a representation of these good people who just wanted to make our city pretty."