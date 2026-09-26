Tucson Unified School District wraps up community meetings on potential closure of up to 10 schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District wrapped up a week of community meetings as it considers closing as many as 10 schools across the district. Parents from across TUSD gathered at the final meeting to share concerns before the district determines its next steps.

Raam Ravindram, a TUSD parent whose daughter just finished kindergarten in the district, said a closure of this scale could disrupt her learning.

"I really, I believe in public education and wanted my kid to go to TUSD. So, you know, it's not the most encouraging thing to hear," Ravindram said.

"And it's a big change for all of them if it's potentially moving to a new environment and they know just trying to stay informed and send the input we can provide as parents, you know?" Ravindram said.

The potential changes are affecting students of all ages. Mohammad Noori, a student at Catalina High School, described what his school means to him.

"Catalina is not just a building. It's like a second home for students where we can study and build our futures," Noori said.

Brooke Bushman, whose daughter is starting at TUSD, said the uncertainty is unsettling.

"I wish our state funded public education to the hilt. But given that it doesn't, we're in the position of having to make choices," Bushman said.

TUSD officials say declining birth rates and the rise of private charter schools are major factors behind the district's enrollment problem.

As it stands, TUSD schools are only operating at a 58% capacity rate, with nearly 28,000 empty seats across the district.

During the community meetings, families raised concerns about class sizes, transportation, and safety.

TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo said the district is still working toward a December board vote but acknowledged the implementation timeline may need to shift.

"We're going to identify schools. We're going to put a proposal together. We still want the board to vote in December. But getting things started in 2027-2028 might be a little bit too ambitious based on what we heard here," Trujillo said.

TUSD plans to host additional community meetings once a proposal of potential closures is finalized.