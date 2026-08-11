Tucson Unified School District hiring bus drivers as it looks to expand its fleet

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Joseph Martinez's day starts around 5 a.m.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Before any student steps on his bus, the Tucson Unified School District driver is already checking his vehicle, making sure it is safe and ready to roll.

And once students are on board, his job is about much more than just driving.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"There is a lot of multitasking, us driving, behind a wheel and also to keeping an eye on the students around the bus or even our surroundings," Martinez said.

Martinez has been driving for TUSD for about three years. He came to the job with a CDL and experience driving a concrete truck—but no experience with a school bus. He said the district took care of the rest.

"Coming to TUSD, they provided me with all the training that was necessary for me to be prepared and be ready to be out on the road with students," Martinez said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

The job also comes with split shifts. Martinez said drivers typically work in the morning, take a break, and return midday or in the later afternoon.

"It's something you kind of learn to adapt to, to be able to organize your day and be able to do other things as well between those breaks," Martinez said.

Now, TUSD is looking to put more drivers through that same process.

Transportation Director Martha Zamora said the district currently has 160 drivers but would like to have around 180 or more. To fill the gap, TUSD has been contracting with outside transportation services.

"The more drivers we have, the least [less] that we actually have to contract out," Zamora said.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Zamora said getting behind the wheel with TUSD does not require previous school bus experience. The district's paid training program takes about four to six weeks and includes CDL classroom instruction, permit test preparation, and career advancement opportunities. Trainees earn $17 an hour during the program.

To be eligible, applicants must have at least five years of driving experience and must not have accrued eight points against their driver's license within the past two years. Both CDL and non-CDL positions are available.

Once training is complete, non-CDL drivers start at $18.60 an hour, while CDL drivers start at $22.18 an hour.

Zamora said even if the idea of driving a bus feels intimidating, it is worth considering.

"It's scary, you know, when you've never driven something as large as a bus, but I say if you are interested, you should give it a try," Zamora said.

For Martinez, the job has been worth every early morning.

Jacqueline Aguilar

"It's really rewarding," Martinez said.

Parents can track their child's bus in real time using the Here Comes the Bus app, available through TUSD.

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