Tucson Unified School District governing board approves $797 million budget for 2026-2027 school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District Governing Board has approved next year's budget, a nearly $797.4 million plan designed to address a 2% drop in enrollment and a $25 million deficit by 2030.

The new budget is being supported by an approximately $ 45 million voter-approved override, and increases funding for daily maintenance and operations by $22.7 million, sets aside around $63.7 million for the desegregation budget, and allocates over $2 million to fund free and reduced lunch programs.

The district is also cutting $6.8 million in administrative costs and hopes the budget will offset a nearly $6 million loss in funding tied to declining student enrollment.

Not everyone is confident the plan will work. Retired TUSD teacher Lilian Fox said the district has struggled with this issue before.

"We've closed schools twice before, when we lose revenue...there's just total denial about the problem," Fox said.

However, TUSD Chief Financial Officer Ricky Hernandez believes the new budget will keep the district afloat.

"We know that we're going to have to make some difficult decisions and cuts," Hernandez said. "Some of that work is already incorporated into this budget.

It's not going to be an easy task, but it's something that I continue to believe we're setting ourselves up to be a better district based on where we're headed with our student enrollment."

Now that next year's budget is approved, the board will need to adopt it in a public meeting 0n July 14th..