Tucson residents voice concerns on a proposed 14% rate increase by Tucson Electric Power at commission hearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson residents are voicing their frustrations over a proposed 14% rate increase by the Tucson Electric Power Company.

Dozens of neighbors gathered at the Arizona Corporation Commission in downtown Tucson to express their concerns about the potential hike.

Soleste Lupu, a TEP customer, said she is already struggling to keep up with her bills. She worries a potential increase would be the final blow for both her business and personal life.

"This is life or death," Lupu said.

Marc Monroy

"We are all struggling to live!" Lupu said.

The company said the rate hike is driven by rising costs for maintenance, poles, and wires. Joe Barrios, a representative for TEP, acknowledges the increase will be a burden for some families.

"This is a decision we don't make lightly," Barrios said.

Barrios said the company offers resources and payment plans for customers who need help.

Find those resources here.

"If approved, there will be more resources that could provide more help to customers who may need help paying their bill," Barrios said.

Marc Monroy

The ACC said they have to find the middle ground on what is best for both the customer and TEP.

"I'll be honest, I don't like it either since I pay the same utility bills, but we do need to make sure utilities are able to provide the service and reliable service," Nick Myers said.

For now, Lupu continues to find solutions to maintain both her business and personal expenses.

"We don't have any other choices, and we can't live without electricity since we live in the desert," Lupu said.

TEP hopes the rate goes into effect in the fall. The ACC will make the final decision, saying it will likely get resolved by the end of the year or early 2027.

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