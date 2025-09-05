Tucson ranks among most dangerous U.S. cities for cyclists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson has been named one of the most dangerous cities in the United States for cyclists, according to a new Consumer Affairs study that analyzed 2023 crash data.

The report found Tucson recorded 147 traffic fatalities in 2023, eight of them cyclists. That amounts to 1.47 cyclist deaths per 100,000 residents — more than four times the national average of 0.35.

The top five cities for cyclist danger were listed as:



Stockton, California New Orleans, Louisiana Tampa, Florida Sacramento, California Tucson, Arizona

Longtime rider Tobias Smith, who works as a repair manager at Campfire Cycling, isn't surprised by the ranking.

“It doesn’t really surprise me. We have a rash of large arterial streets with fast-moving traffic. And with modern-day, distracted driving," he said. "That and high speeds kind of combine for a deadly, unsafe combination."

Smith, originally from Ventura, California, has biked daily since high school. He says he rides his bike every day, using a variety of routes.

“I bike commute every day, which actually is a combination of protected bike lane right here on Stone, sometimes a little bit of Loop, and mostly car streets. I try to stick to bike boulevards. I use the county map,” Smith said.

He added that close calls happen almost weekly — and over the years, he has been hit by cars three different times. Still, he continues to ride.

City of Tucson officials say work is underway to improve safety.

“It’s never encouraging or something that we want to see as professionals or residents of this city, or this region to end up on this list where we’re kind of at the top end of seeing that high crash rate,” said Patrick Hartley, planning administrator with the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Tucson adopted a Complete Streets policy in 2019, requiring projects to accommodate all users, not just drivers. Voters later approved Proposition 411, authorizing about $250 million over 10 years for roadway safety improvements. Those funds are helping build 100 miles of “bike boulevards,” as well as protected bike lanes such as the one along Stone Avenue.

Hartley said the City’s 'Move Tucson' plan prioritizes projects in corridors with the highest crash rates. Planned improvements include new traffic signals, safer crossings, and traffic-calming features.

While he welcomes infrastructure upgrades, Smith said safer streets also require a culture change.

“I drive cars, too," Smith said. "It’s just about seeing other people as humans trying to get somewhere. It’s the same thing like when you’re in your car.”

The Consumer Affairs study also noted that some metro areas recorded zero cyclist deaths in 2023. Advocates hope Tucson can eventually join that list.