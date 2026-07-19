Tucson protesters join national demonstrations over ICE shootings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Party of Socialism and Liberation joined community members in downtown Tucson to speak out against the killings of John Sebastian Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Houston by ICE officers, along with another man who died after being hit by a tractor-trailer while running from ICE in Florida.

The killings have sparked protests across the country.

PSL organizer Brinley Carillo said the protest is deeply personal to her as a member of an immigrant family.

"We're all like our family members are living in fear right now, and just because they could get shot in the face on the way to work."

Carillo said the community has shaped her perspective since moving to Tucson.

"I've also grown to know and love this community the last two years that I've lived here, and it really has been built on immigrants, and I've been welcomed with open arms, and it's really saddening to see the fear in our communities."

In statements issued to KGUN 9 about the shootings of Salgado and Guerrero, the Department of Homeland Security stated that both men ran away from active operations, but acknowledged that neither man was a target of those operations.

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal. An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and fearing for public safety an officer discharged his weapon.



“The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He was identified as Johan Sebastian Duran Guerrero. He passed away from his injuries.

Department of Homeland Security

DHS also shared a separate statement on Salgado's killing.

"On July 7, 2026, at approximately 6:50 AM CT, ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien. The driver of the vehicle, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—an illegal alien from Mexico—attempted to evade arrest. From information we are receiving, he rammed an ICE law enforcement vehicle, refused to follow multiple verbal commands, and weaponized his vehicle in an attempt to run over an ICE law enforcement officer resulting in our officer firing his weapon in self-defense.







“The driver was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. The driver was transported to the hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

Department of Homeland Security

Activist Karla Toledo, who said she was detained by ICE 2 months ago, also spoke at the protest.

"I'm using my First Amendment rights as an undocumented person. We still have those First Amendment rights. And so we can also use our voice to speak up."

Toledo said she wants to support her community despite the fear she feels.

"I was detained 2 months ago, and I'm fighting for those who are the same as me, who are undocumented, but are being good for the community here for Tucson."