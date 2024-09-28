Tucson Pride hosts parade, AIDSWALK on Friday; festival set for Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Pride hosted its annual "Pride Parade" on Friday night. AIDSWALK was also hosted by the organization earlier in the day.

Hundreds of people attended the parade, as the route circled Armory Park and blocks surrounding it.

pride digtial

The Pride Festival at Reid Park is scheduled for tomorrow. That will be followed by the Club Pride Official After Party at Club Congress.

Tucson Pride was founded in 1977, which makes it Arizona’s first and longest established LGBTQ Organization.

If you would like information on the event, click here.