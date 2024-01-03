Watch Now
Tucson Police: Suspect in custody following extensive investigation of June 2023 fatal shooting

43-year-old Jose Ruben Jaramillo arrested on first degree murder charge
Pima County Jail
Faith Abercrombie
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 14:06:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police Homicide Detectives have made an arrest in their investigation of a fatal shooting from June.

The fatal shooting happened near N. 14th Avenue and W. Speedway Blvd on June 5. Detectives extensive investigation lead them to a suspect.

On December 15, 2023, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 43-year-old Jose Ruben Jaramillo for one count of first-degree murder. Search efforts were passed to Operations Division West and the Community Response Team.

On January 1, Tucson Police located Jaramillo near N. Grant Rd. and Oracle Rd. in collaboration with TPD K9. Officers were able to get the suspect into custody. Jaramillo was booked into Pima County Jail and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

