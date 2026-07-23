Tucson plans new affordable housing complex during community meeting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson held a community meeting on Wednesday to discuss a new affordable housing complex planned for the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard, directly across from Pima Community College, with construction set to begin in 2027.

The complex will offer 119 units, with 80% set aside for low-income families. The project is the next phase of the city's Thrive in the 05 initiative and is part of a broader effort to address Tucson's affordable housing crisis.

The location was chosen in part for its proximity to bus transit lines, giving future tenants access to public transportation.

The city held this community meeting to update midtown residents on the project and gather input on how the complex will fit into the neighborhood.

City of Tucson Housing & Community Development Director Ann Chanecka says it's community meetings like these that make sure that HCD understands what the community really needs.

"In our community meetings, we do share data that we have on how much housing is needed," Chanecka said. "For both, we need supply, we need more housing, but we also need housing that's affordable to more Tucson families."

The city recently secured funding for the project, which will be built in two phases. The first phase of construction is scheduled for 2027, with the second phase following in 2028.