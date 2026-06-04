Tucson Planning Commission holds public meeting on data center regulations for city

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's Planning Commission held a public meeting to discuss proposed regulations on data centers that could be built within city limits.

The proposed regulations include protections on water use, zoning laws to keep data centers away from residential areas, and noise limits. The city has been discussing the regulations with Mayor Regina Romero and City Council since August 2025.

While no data centers are currently planned in Tucson, the commission said the city wants to be prepared.

"If someone proposes a data center within the city, that we have standards and processes in place to make sure it's a public process, and that we have standards in place to limit their impact on the community as much as possible," Tucson Planning Commission member Carver Struve said.

Here are a few of the proposed regulations:

Noise Limits:

- Noise limits will be enforced at the property line.

Generator Use:

- The data center's backup battery must be used during power disruptions.

- No load shifting (no running generators instead of using grid power)

Water Supply Certification:

- Data centers must comply with Large Quantity Water Ordinances if they are Tucson Water customers.

-They must demonstrate an adequate water supply

-No potable water for cooling (If it's not covered by the large water use ordinance.)

Energy Disclosure:

-Must demonstrate adequate energy supply at application.

-Must disclose energy mix.

Zoning & Landscaping:

-40 feet advanced landscape buffers

-Reduced parking requirements for data centers

-Re-vegetate disturbed land with native plants.

This meeting is the latest in a national debate over data center regulation, including the proposed Project Blue data center locations near the Pima County fairgrounds and in Marana.

Community members attended and offered feedback on the proposed development codes.

"You've heard from some of the community that we don't want these here, but we understand you're limited by the law. So we hope that the implications are you'll make these as strong as possible," No Desert Data Center Coalition member Vivek Bharthan said.

Nick Maya of the Coalition for Sonoran Desert Protection said the proposed regulations are a step in the right direction.

"It goes a long way to help the city of Tucson manage what can and cannot be built. As a concerned citizen, I think these regulations go a long way to make sure that these data centers are going to be built responsibly if we're gonna have them," Maya said.

Now that the Planning Commission has gathered public input, once the commision agrees on the proposed regulations, the city plans to vote on the recommendation later this summer.