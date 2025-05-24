Tucson Parks Director shares how the department is navigating issues impacting neighborhood parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For many Tucson students, Friday was the first day of summer break. Some spent the day in neighborhood parks. However, KGUN 9 has reported there have been concerns surrounding park safety related to crime, homelessness, and maintenance.

With several important issues affecting Tucson parks, Tucson Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamwey provided some insight on how the department is navigating them.

"We deal with different things on different days. So we are very focused on the mission, which is trying to provide people the access to open spaces," said Hamwey.

Recent events raised questions about the priorities of the department, specifically involving the removal of equipment versus improving public safety.

"But that is something that is unpredictable, versus something that [is] predictable, and that one day a kid is going to hurt themselves," explained Hamwey. "I did get asked, 'okay, well, did you have an incident'? Why should it require me to wait for an injury to do the right thing?"

While families played at Reid Park, KGUN 9 talked to parents who said they felt safe there, choosing not to go to other parks for numerous reasons. One of the reasons, they shared, was homelessness. Hamwey shared how the department has navigated this.

"We encounter many things," Hamwey said, "Sometimes it's someone that was just there temporarily and they've moved on. Other times, it could be someone that has set up a more permanent, seemingly permanent existence. And other times, it could be trash, and then we either clean up the trash ourselves, or we work with environmental services."

Still, she said the department has been working to improve parks across Tucson. She credited voter-approved Proposition 407 for bringing resources to make upgrades, such as adding splash pads.

"We'll have 19 pools open this summer, and by the time Barrio Nopal opens, we'll have 12 splash pads open," she said. “The catch phrase for Prop 407 is 'Tucson Delivers.' And that's exactly what we plan on doing, regardless of obstacles that we may encounter.”