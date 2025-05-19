'Threat to safety:' City of Tucson removing slides from Midtown parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is taking steps to improve safety at two parks in Midtown. The Tucson Parks and Recreation staff removed the tall slide at Himmel Park and boarded up the ladder of the slide at Tahoe Park.

A spokesperson described the height of the slides as a "threat to safety" following a recent assessment. The height was determined to be a risk due to the lack of an acceptable "fall zone cushion to disperse impact and prevent injury."

In addition to the height, the spokesperson shared that the metal surface was unsafe and posed a significant risk of burns, especially during the summer months.

The spokesperson shared the following statement from the Director of Parks and Recreation:

"Tucson Parks and Recreation in collaboration with Risk Management staff, assessed the slide apparatus at Himmel and Tahoe parks. These were older apparatus that no longer meet American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) safety guidelines. Based on the inability to abate how the slides fail to meet safety standards, removal was required."