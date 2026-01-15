Tucson officials explain what federal troops could and could not do if deployed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is releasing new information about how it would respond if federal troops were ever deployed in local communities, even as city leaders stress there is no National Guard deployment happening in Tucson right now.

The information was shared after federal troop deployments have occurred in other U.S. cities, sometimes without a request from local governments. Tucson officials say the goal is preparedness and transparency.

Assistant City Manager Liz Morales said any recent federal activity in the region has been limited and tied to specific criminal investigations.

“They’ve done some enforcement based on ongoing criminal investigations,” Morales said. “But there has not been any of the immigration enforcement actions that are not based on actual warrants being served.”

City leaders say they decided to release the information after residents began asking questions about what could happen locally, given what they’ve seen nationally. Morales said the city has coordinated internally with the mayor and council, city attorney, Tucson Police Department and emergency management officials to ensure everyone understands their roles.

While city officials emphasize there is no active deployment, immigrant advocates say even the possibility of federal action is already having an impact on families.

“As you can imagine, many, many people are very fearful,” said Isabel Garcia, an organizer with Derechos Humanos. “We have an entire community in fear here.”

Garcia, a former attorney and longtime immigrant rights activist with Coalición de Derechos Humanos, said that fear can change how people live their day-to-day lives — even when nothing has changed on the ground.

“Communities need to thrive, and in order to thrive, you have to have a community that is vibrant, that is not fearful,” Garcia said. “That can go to work. That can go to stores and shop and not be afraid that they’re going to be arrested.”

City leaders say the information released this week is meant to clarify what the city can — and cannot — control if federal troops were deployed. According to Morales, if the National Guard were federalized by the president, their role would be limited and separate from local law enforcement.

“They do not do law enforcement like our Tucson Police Department,” Morales said. “They don’t do arrests, pursuits. They don’t do traffic or crowd control. They don’t do searches and seizures, evidence collection or any interrogations.”

The city says Tucson police would continue operating under local authority and would not enforce federal civil immigration laws. Officials also say residents would be kept informed if any federal deployment were to occur.