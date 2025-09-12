Tucson ministry continues mission to help homeless at new location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Be The Light Ministries is continuing its mission to support people experiencing homelessness, but this year’s outreach will take place at a new location.

Founder Ryan Collins started the event after a personal experience with family members living on the streets. What began as a simple act of kindness has grown into an annual effort, offering free haircuts, food, supplies, and encouragement.

“I believe if you look good, you feel good, and you do good,” Collins said.

The ministry’s mission with this event is restoring dignity and hope, aiming to shift how the community views the unhoused. Collins says it’s about meeting people where they are, without judgment.

This year, the event moves from Santa Rita Park to 100 Acre Wood Bike Park due to renovations. It begins Saturday at 9 a.m. and runs until noon. Volunteers are welcome to bring food, water, and supplies or simply lend a hand.