Tucson mentorship group creates safe spaces for boys to discuss mental health

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, one Tucson organization is working to create spaces where boys and teens feel comfortable opening up about emotions, struggles and life experiences.

At a recent gathering hosted by Boys to Men Tucson near North Main Avenue and Speedway Boulevard, teens sat in a circle sharing personal experiences while mentors encouraged open conversations about mental health and emotional wellness.

For 14-year-old Mason Custis, the weekly gatherings have become “more than just a place to talk.”

“I gave it a try, I liked the first meeting we had,” Mason said. “They gave me a paper, I signed up for it and I just never left.”

Mason said he has been attending the gatherings for about five years after first learning about the group through school.

After losing his father when he was 9 years old, Mason said the program became a place where he felt comfortable opening up about the grief and emotions he was experiencing.

“There would be times I would be sitting with my mom, and I just started busting out in tears, I guess from the pain I was going through,” Mason said. “But when I came here I could really share and open up to people I know.”

The organization hosts what mentors call “restorative talking circles,” where boys and teens are encouraged to openly discuss struggles, pressures and emotions in a judgment-free environment.

Paul Braden, a mentor with Boys to Men Tucson, said many young boys grow up without the tools or support needed to comfortably express emotions.

“One of the biggest struggles, especially masculine youth have, you know, our boys and guys, is they're not really familiar with their emotions, they know they're told they can be happy and angry and that’s it,” Braden said.

Braden said the organization focuses on modeling vulnerability and emotional communication through mentorship and open dialogue.

“The goal of this space is more so kind of like an emotional support group,” Braden said. “We model vulnerability, we model communication skills, as well as emotional intelligence.”

According to 2023 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, while 20% reported seriously considering suicide.

Mentors with the organization said spaces focused on connection and conversation can help young people feel less isolated.

“One of our taglines is, connection is prevention,” Braden said. “By having these spaces where they can connect authentically and openly with each other, share things that are actually going on, it’s beneficial not only to them, but the entirety of the community.”

For Mason, that support is something he hopes more teens can experience.

“You always have someone you can go to even though you may not feel that way,” Mason said. “There’s always someone out there that’s willing to hear you out and give you advice on what you’re going through. You don’t have to be scared and you don’t have to deal with it on your own.”

For more information on weekly support groups, click here.