Tucson marks 24th anniversary of 9/11 with Tower Challenge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,000 people gathered at the Tucson Convention Center Wednesday morning for the annual 9/11 Tower Challenge, honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks 24 years ago.

Participants climbed the equivalent of 110 floors, the height of the World Trade Center towers, with many first responders wearing heavy gear or carrying badges with names of victims.

The event serves as both a memorial and a fundraiser, benefiting organizations that support first responders and military members.

“Really keeping that memory alive, not forgetting what occurred that day, obviously changed the course of history for our nation,” said Josh Randall, president of The Tower Challenge Foundation. “This is our opportunity to honor those that responded but also keep that memory alive.”

The ceremony began at 7 a.m., followed by the climb.

