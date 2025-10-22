Tucson leaders lean towards emergency declaration on homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson leaders are continuing their fight to address homelessness in the community as the City Council considers a housing and homelessness emergency action plan.

Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz told the council that Ward One staff had been approached by organizations looking to develop shelters in Tucson, but those projects were stopped by zoning issues. These included requirements like a lot size of one and a half acres or parking requirements, even though shelter users are unlikely to have cars to park.

An emergency plan could allow the city to create special exemptions or modify zoning standards for shelters, which could help get more people into shelter beds.

The city is exploring these options as Tucson faces an upcoming housing shortage. To fit the city's housing needs, a recent study said Tucson needs over 35,000 new units in the next decade.