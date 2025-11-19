Tucson largest homeless encampment is cleared. What happens now?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new future is coming to 100 Acre Wood in Tucson.

For the past several years, the park has been home to hundreds of members of Tucson's unhoused community, but the city of Tucson has plans to build a bike park on the land, which they lease from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Before construction can start to build that park, which the city says they've been dreaming about for over 20 years, they need to clear the area, displacing the hundreds who camp there.

Just after sunrise on Tuesday, bulldozers and trash trucks took down the hundreds of tents and tarps tucked in the treeline of 100 Acre Wood in Tucson.

Tucson officials said this clear-out was the final step in a three-phase process that started back in May of 2024 and continued into 2025.

Since outreach ramped up at the park starting in July, workers say over 70 people had gotten their names on a housing list, and about half of those people have moved into apartments. Six of those people got keys as they were leaving their tents at 100 Acre Wood.

Jamal Russell was one of those people. While he was excited to get a new home for himself and his pit bull Ladybug, Russell said he was losing a community.

"The last few out here, I have no clue where they're going," he said. "They don't have phones."

Even if he could contact his friends, he says he wouldn't be able to do much to help them.

"If I can find them, I'll help to feed them and let them come take showers, but as far as staying, I can't allow that," Russell said.

For many others, the search for a place to stay continues. A few people pushing carts nearby told KGUN 9 they didn't know where to turn.

Tucson Parks and Recreation said the area had to be clear Nov. 18 since construction materials for the bike park are scheduled to arrive a early as Nov. 19 for pre-construction.

The park is scheduled to reopen Spring 2026 as an all-skills bike park, accommodating riders from training wheels to tricks.

City of Tucson Parks and Recreation

Parks and Recreation Director Lara Hamwey says she hopes this brings more bikers into Tucson.

“Mountain biking is really about riding in the dirt however it is formed by Mother Nature, but in our case, how we’re going to help it," Hamwey said. "The true mountain biking experience that folks seek and generally have to drive out of town to experience or go to fantasy island. This will just be another opportunity for them to practice their skills.”

The City of Tucson is reminding everyone to stay out of 100 Acre Wood until it reopens. They're asking people to report any encampments that may pop up using the city's encampment reporting tool.