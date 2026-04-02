Tucson holds community meetings over proposed rate increases for water and other city services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson is holding meetings with the community regarding proposed rate increases for Tucson Water, Environmental Services, Transportation & Mobility Services, and Planning and Development.

While a lot of the proposed rate increases largely affect commercial businesses, there are rate increases in areas like water usage and waste collection that do affect residents.

This led the city to hold these community meetings before the board makes a final vote

Midtown residents Joe and Lori Atchabowski attended a recent community meeting to learn how proposed rate increases for Tucson city services will affect their bills.

"To see how it all functions, what the improvements they're going to do and what it's going to cost," Joe and Lori Atchabowski said.

The couple wants to make sure they are ready if the city approves the changes.

"We are both of the same mind to be prepared for the future, rather than react to something bad that happens," Joe Atchabowski said.

Tucson Water's plan calls for a 3.5% increase next year. Average water bills will go up about $2 a month by fiscal year 2027, increasing to $7 a month by 2030. Tucson Water Director Sylvia Amparano says the extra money will help keep the city's water supply safe and reliable.

"We have different types of projects to make sure that the reliability of the system is in place and that we can serve our customers for many years in the future," Amparano said.

People may also see their waste collection bills go up about 75 cents for 95 gallons of trash and alleyway cleaning next fiscal year. Environmental Services is also adding a flat Clean City fee of $3.00, which will help clean up graffiti, homeless encampments, and more.

"So it's really just continue to provide the services that we all want and we all deserve, all the residents deserve and want," Carlos De La Torre said.

There are changes in Planning & Development changes concerning new fees on multiple city permits.

However, these fees largely affect local businesses.

Mayor Regina Romero and the city council will vote on the new rates on May 19. If the proposal passes, the community will start seeing rate increases on July 1.

More information on the proposed rates in each department can be found here.