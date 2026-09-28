Tucson gas prices climb to $4.58 per gallon, more than a dollar above where they were last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump. According to AAA, the current average price for regular unleaded gas in Tucson is $4.58 per gallon—10 cents above the national average.

That price is also $1.35 higher than it was at this time last year, when Tucson's average sat at $3.23 per gallon.

River Havens, a Tucson resident, said the rising costs are straining his budget.

"Well, my car only holds 10 gallons. So last summer, when it was $2.50-$3 a gallon, I knew I could get a full tank with 25 to 30 bucks. Now, this little car has to cost me $50 to fill it up," said Havens.

Havens said he fills up several times a week and has turned to DoorDash at night to help cover everyday expenses.

"I'm working two to three jobs a week, it seems like now. And last year I was working just one job, and it's just, it's killing us," said Havens.

AAA data shows how Tucson's average price has climbed in recent weeks:

Now: $4.58

One week ago: $4.47

One month ago: $4.32

One year ago: $3.23

Fellow Tucsonan Bret Smith said he is watching how he gets around. His 27-mile commute from Picture Rocks to Tucson means filling up his motorcycle about every other day. At around $5 a tank, Smith said it is still far cheaper than driving his truck.

"This is about 1/10 of what it costs to fill up the truck," Smith said.

With Tucson's average above where it was last week, a month ago and a year ago, drivers are adjusting in ways that fit their own budgets.

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