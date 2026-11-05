TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A wet year has brought greenery to the Tucson area, but it may also increase the risk of wildfires as vegetation dries out ahead of next summer.

Tucson Fire prepares for wildfire season after heavy rains fuel grass growth

"It is going to present some challenges later on for next fire season coming through," said Tucson Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Antonio Canizales.

Heavy rainfall encouraged the growth of invasive grasses, which can become dangerous wildfire fuel when dry. Those grasses can ignite and spread flames quickly, prompting Tucson Fire crews to begin preparing for the next fire season.

Crews are using drones to identify high-risk areas, clearing brush and creating firebreaks to help slow the spread of potential fires.

"We look at weather patterns coming through. We have red flag days but throughout the year we constantly pre plan areas we know are hazards, we go through there and we do mitigation before the fire season actually starts."

Canizales says preparation is critical as firefighters work to address hazards before conditions become dangerous.

The department is also coordinating with neighboring fire agencies to strengthen regional partnerships and share resources.

Officials say residents have a role in reducing wildfire risk, too.

"If there's issues that go about there are resources to look at through the city and county that you can report those through online forms on their website."

Homeowners are being urged to maintain defensible space around their properties and report hazardous vegetation before summer arrives.

The goal is to reduce available fuel and prevent fires from spreading.