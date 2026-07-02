Tucson Fire Department ramps up staffing, prepares A Mountain ahead of 4th of July weekend

The 4th of July is almost here, and Tucson is getting ready to celebrate America's 250th birthday, but with the recent dry heat and fires sparking across Pima County, the Tucson Fire Department is taking extra steps to keep the community safe this holiday weekend.

Assistant Fire Chief Barrett Baker said the department is bringing in additional resources to handle the expected surge in activity across the city.

"On the 4th of July, we are bringing in additional resources to cover the A Mountain fireworks."

Baker said it is going to be a busy weekend all around Tucson, with America 250 right around the corner.

"Our job is to make sure that we have the resources so that if something does go wrong, we can get to it and minimize it."

A Mountain is getting particular attention this year, with TFD expecting a huge turnout. After dealing with fires in the county earlier last month, the department's wildland fire team is already preparing the Tucson landmark.

"So we do as much as we can with that proactive beforehand, wetting things down, using some tankers."

While A Mountain is expected to draw large crowds, TFD is working around the clock to make sure the whole city stays safe, with a focus on two priorities.

"We're really focusing on two things, protecting people and protecting property," Baker said. "So the people is making sure that they're using the fireworks appropriately, safely, reading directions, taking some of those safety precautions, because again, accidents do happen."

Firefighters are asking the community to do their part. If you are celebrating with fireworks, only use approved fireworks outside and away from trees and buildings, and only light them once before safely moving away.

Baker said the department wants the holiday to be memorable for the right reasons.

"It is the 250th birthday of the country, and we want a lot of oohs and ahs, and we don't want a lot of ows," Baker said. "So if we can do the favor and not the latter, that will be great for everyone."