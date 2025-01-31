Tucson figure skating community heartbroken after fatal aviation crash in Washington, D.C.

A tragic plane crash near Washington, D.C., has shaken the international figure skating community. Among the 67 lives lost were top skaters from the United States and Russia, including several children.

In Tucson, the tragedy is being deeply felt by skaters who understand the tight-knit bonds shared across the sport. Briana Langley, a lifelong skater who first stepped onto the ice at just 18 months old, shared her sorrow.

“It’s really hard to put words on it because it’s such a tragic accident,” Langley said.

The crash claimed the lives of both elite figure skaters and young rising stars. Two sisters, 11-year-old Everly and 14-year-old Alydia Livingston, were among the victims. Former Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan expressed her grief to reporters, fighting back tears.

“We just wanted to be here and be part of our community,” Kerrigan said. “I’ve never seen anyone love skating as much as these two, and that’s why I think it hurts so much.”

Langley noted that while figure skating is competitive, it’s also a community built on mutual support.

“We’re competitive against each other, but we’re also supportive of each other. It’s like a family,” she said.

The tragedy has also evoked painful memories of a 1961 plane crash in Czechoslovakia that claimed the lives of the entire U.S. Figure Skating Team. That flight was en route to the World Figure Skating Championships in Prague. Among the dead were 18 family members, coaches and friends of the skaters.

Much like the aftermath of the 1961 tragedy, Langley says skaters will honor those lost by doing what they love most — gliding across the ice and lifting each other up.

“Skating, you kind of take what you’re feeling and put it all on the ice. It really helps you get through a lot of things in life,” she said.