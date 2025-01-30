'A tragic event': Nancy Kerrigan mourns after learning figure skaters were among those killed in plane crash

Olympian Nancy Kerrigan is among those mourning the loss of figure skaters and coaches who are presumed dead following a plane crash near Washington, D.C.

Kerrigan is a member of the Skating Club of Boston, which announced two athletes, their parents and two coaches were killed in the mid-air collision with a military helicopter on Wednesday.

"I just feel for the athletes, the skaters and their families... it's just such a tragic event," Kerrigan said.

The Olympic silver and bronze medalist said she was watching coverage of the crash on Wednesday night — not realizing she would know people on the plane.

Coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov actually competed in the 1994 Olympics in the pairs event while Kerrigan competed in the ladies' singles.

"I've seen them a lot of times here and there over the years, but everything I've heard of them is like maybe being a little tough, but with a smile on their face," Kerrigan said.

In addition to the coaches, figure skater Jinna Han and her mother Jin Han were on the flight, along with Spencer Lane and his mother Christine Lane.

They were all flying to D.C. from Witchita, which just hosted the 2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championship.

