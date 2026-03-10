Tucson Festival of Books: Here’s what you need to know

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Festival of Books is back this Saturday and Sunday, and organizers are expecting a massive turnout — with recent years drawing around 140,000 people.

The festival will feature about 300 presenting authors and around 150 indie authors, along with events for cooking, performances, and hands-on activities across six stages.

Abra McAndrew, the Festival of Books’ executive director, said the event draws visitors from well beyond Southern Arizona.

"Visitors from all around the country." McAndrew said. "This is one of the biggest festivals in the country. There's something for everyone. Again, I mentioned the hands-on science activities but there's also entertainment, performers, music dancing, all of those things at six different stages.”

The festival said about 50,000 people attended its first year in 2009. In recent years, that number has grown to roughly 140,000.

Organizers said the event generates a $3.5-$4.5 million economic impact for Tucson. Throughout Southern Arizona, the festival said it has donated more than $2 million to literacy organizations.

For those who have attended before, the draw goes beyond books. Debbie Stumbling Bear, who plans to attend this year's festival, said the experience won her over after years of skipping it.

"I had lived here 17 years and never went, and then I started going and now I'm totally hooked," Stumbling Bear said.

Stumbling Bear said the festival has something to offer even for those who don't consider themselves readers.

"Even if you're not an avid reader, just all the exhibits and everything that is there, it's just amazing that it makes you want to read," Stumbling Bear said.

She said her openness to the experience made all the difference.

"I was open to it, open to seeing different cultures and just enjoying it," Stumbling Bear said.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to take the Sun Link Streetcar to avoid traffic and parking costs.

For those heading to popular events, the festival offers a Fast Pass that allows early entry. Organizers note the passes are limited, so interested attendees should visit the festival's website for more information. The festival's app will also provide updates on event times.

This weekend you can also meet several KGUN 9 News on-air personalities at our booth.

