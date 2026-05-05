Tucson could raise parking fees, but less than first proposed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drivers in Tucson could soon be paying more for parking, though not as much as originally proposed.

One major change removes a proposal to charge for parking later in the evening and on Sundays after concerns were raised by residents and businesses.

KGUN 9 Parking meters

Under the updated plan, meter rates would increase from $1 to $1.50 an hour. Garage and surface lot rates would rise to $1.25 an hour. Some flat rates and residential permits would also see smaller increases.

According to a city document, the increase is needed because the cost of running the parking system is higher than the revenue it generates. The Park Tucson fund started fiscal year 2026 with a negative balance of $185,546 and is projected to end the year at negative $549,750. If approved, the changes are expected to generate about $636,863 annually to help address the deficit, maintain parking facilities, improve safety and upgrade equipment.

At the same time, some community members say parking is already too expensive and difficult to find, especially for downtown workers. In response, the city is exploring options such as dedicating spaces in city-owned lots for monthly permits and working with private property owners to expand parking availability.

The recommendation comes from the City Manager’s Office, which is urging Mayor and Council to adopt the modified rate plan. The changes build on a multi-year increase approved in 2024, with additional increases already scheduled to take effect in July 2026.

Mayor and Council could take action on the proposal as soon as Tuesday night.