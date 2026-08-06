Tucson City Council approves data center regulations within city limits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson has voted to approve data center regulations that will put limits on any potential sites within city limits.

The city held a public meeting on Aug. 5th to hear community concerns before voting on proposed regulations on large-scale data centers within city limits.

Community members spoke on these concerns in one of the multiple public meetings the city has had to determine these regulations.

Some of these regulations include:

Noise Limits:

- Noise limits will be enforced at the property line.

Generator Use:

- The data center's backup battery must be used during power disruptions.

- No load shifting (no running generators instead of using grid power)

Approval Process and Notice:

- Large data centers can only be requested through an application with the Planned Area Development (PAD) or Planned Community Development (PCD).

- Required neighborhood meetings with effected communities with advanced notice.

Water Supply Certification:

- Data centers must comply with Large Quantity Water Ordinances if they are Tucson Water customers.

-They must demonstrate an adequate water supply

-No potable water for cooling (If it's not covered by the large water use ordinance.)

Energy Disclosure:

-Must demonstrate adequate energy supply at application.

-Must disclose energy mix.

Zoning & Landscaping:

-Separation distance of up to half a mile from environmentally sensitive areas

-Reduced parking requirements for data centers

-Re-vegetate disturbed land with native plants.

Data centers have been a topic of heavy debate in Southern Arizona, with proposed sites by Project Blue developer Beale Infrastructure near the Pima County Fairgrounds, along with a proposed site in Marana.

This led Mayor Regina Romero to work with the city council along with the city's planning commission to create ordinances and regulations for data centers since August of 2025.

Community members shared their concerns at this public meeting. Danny Benoit believes that the council needs to go further than just regulations on potential data centers.

"Our environment matters, our environment matters more than anything," Benoit said. "These centers needs to be shut down until we know more about what's going on, until something better happens for the environment."

Desert Dispatch organizer Melinda Spina shared the same sentiment.

"I want the city to acknowledge that this is not a situation that you can write effective policy for right now; they need a moratorium."

Derrick Espadas of the No Desert Data Center Coalition says that he supports the city's attempt at regulations, but wants said regulations to be more strict.

"Our closest ally has been the city," Espadas said. However, I want them to reinforce that they're here for us rather than the data centers. They can't make the regulations so friendly that it doesn't matter.

Now that the regulations are approved, they should go into effect within city limits on Sept. 4.