Tucson celebrates Indigenous culture and history on Native Nations Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The community gathered at the Tucson Presidio Museum on Saturday to celebrate Native Nations Day, honoring over 4,000 years of Indigenous culture in Southern Arizona.

The event featured cultural dances performed by Native tribes from across Tucson, giving visitors the chance to learn about the history of Indigenous tribes in Arizona. Dozens of vendors sold clothes, hand-crafted jewelry, and food, including frybread from Cruz's Kosin.

Sherri Cruz, who served frybread at the event, reflected on her time participating in the celebration.

"We've been coming here and serving people for four years... watching the traditional services that they have down here," Cruz said.

Homer Marks, a vendor at the event, shared his hand-painted, carved statues of figures in Native regalia. Marks said the artwork is his way of sharing Native heritage across Tucson.

"It's my kind of artwork, traditional Hopi, you know," Marks said. "The carvings are contemporary with O'odham dolls. It's just keeping our heritage alive. It's what we've been doing for the past hundreds of years."

While the event celebrates Indigenous history, it also passes Native culture on to the next generation.

"I'm glad, because the younger generation, they're going back to the old traditions, which is pretty good for me," Marks said.