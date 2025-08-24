Tucson announces first city-sanctioned safe outdoor sleep site

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson is taking a new approach to helping the most vulnerable unhoused Tucsonans.

In a Friday morning press conference, city leaders and nonprofit partners announced plans to create a city-sanctioned encampment— or safe outdoor sleep area— called Star Village.

“This was a really bold step," said Old Pueblo Community Services Chief Executive Officer Tim Litwicki "It’s time we step outside of that and take a risk on this and do something different because people are dying.”

For those living on Tucson's streets, 'home' isn't stationary. Park clear-outs, law enforcement patrols, severe weather or even other people can force unhoused Tucsonans to search for a new place to set up camp each night.

With this pilot program, city leaders are hoping to provide some relief, saying the goal isn't just a safe place to sleep but the stability needed to move into permanent housing.

The idea for Star Village was originally brought to Tucson City Council back in June by community organizer Victoria Devasto.

Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz says that at first the council was hesitant to move forward, but a trip to Phoenix's Safe Outdoor Sleep Area was a turning point for them.

“The way it was dignified," Santa Cruz said. "It wasn’t like a chaotic environment. It was a space that felt very safe and calm.”

The City's partnering with Primavera and Old Pueblo Community Services to bring that same concept to Tucson.

“At this moment when we’re in a housing crisis. We can’t leave any tool behind," Santa Cruz said.

OPCS's Litwicki agreed.

“This is a matter of need," he said. "It’s a forced situation we’re in.”

He says many of the guests of OPCS's shelter say this type of low-barrier shelter could make a huge difference to the unhoused community.

“A lot of people don’t go to shelters because they can’t stay there until they get into housing," he explained. "So why would I give up my belongings and maybe lose my pets or separate from my partner if in three weeks I’m going to be in the same situation.”

OPCS will offer services like mental and behavior health help, detox services and employment opportunities while the sit itself will be run and staffed by Primavera.

City officials say it will be in Ward 3 but didn't share the exact location to protect the residents. They did say that direct neighbors to the site have been contacted.

The first residents are expected to move in Oct. 1.