TRAK ranch brings kids together with animals to create long lasting memories

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids (TRAK) sits just off River Road in Midtown.

A ranch in the middle of a bustling city, but it provides so much more.

"Equine Assisted Learning is, well, a program that gives kids, adults, or anybody who might have a disability, the opportunity to get into the community and give themselves those real life skills," says Mckinley Madril, director of activities at TRAK.

The team at TRAK offers many different programs that allow people to get to know the over 60 ranch animals.

Including their winter camps which gives kids, ages 5 to 14, a fun winter break getaway.

"We ride horses. We help care for all of the animals, all 60 plus animals. You get horsemanship education, You get to learn how to groom the horse. You get to learn about veterinary care. And then we also do different crafts on top of it," says Madril.

As a nonprofit, TRAK relies on donations, volunteers and funding from camps like this, to provide the experiences they do.

"The family who are able to afford this camp, it actually provides us the ability to feed all of our animals, especially with the growing hay prices," says Madril.

The ranch is located at 3250 E Allen Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718.