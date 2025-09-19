Traffic congestion around Rincon/University High flairs up with 5th Street construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Traffic congestion is increasing near Rincon and University high schools as construction continues along the 5th and 6th Street corridor between Campbell and Craycroft avenues, according to residents, business owners and nearby school community members.

Construction on the stretch kicked off earlier this summer, and with school back in session, traffic can become congested at times. One of those times is when school lets out.

Kevin Beveridge, a grandparent with children at Rincon and University high schools, said picking up students has become much more difficult. “I have to get here early because the parking is literally insane,” Beveridge said. “I have to show up an hour earlier if I want to get a parking spot.”

Dentist William Daggett, whose practice is located near the intersection of Swan Road and 5th Street, said he has also observed the impact. “There’s definitely more backups out here,” Daggett said.

He added that parental pick-ups are contributing to the problem, especially because many parents “tend to use the frontage roads. So I’m sure they’re having more of an issue.”

Safety concerns have also risen. Crossing guard William West, who works for the Tucson Unified School District at Peter Howell Elementary School, said inattentive driving is becoming a more serious problem. “Some people don’t pay attention, and they’re sometimes almost causing accidents … for speeding or just on the phone and not paying attention… or playing chicken with cars,” West said.

Daggett noted that patients are adapting, but he’s looking forward to improvements. “It’ll be nice to get this all taken care of, nice to get the intersection back. In particular, the left hand turn lanes,” he said.

The project includes enhancements under both Proposition 101 and 407. The Prop 407 portion, known formally as the Tucson Delivers Strong Connections Pedestrian Safety and Walkability Improvement Project, began June 2, 2025, from Campbell Avenue to Country Club, providing ADA-compliant ramps, complete sidewalks on both sides, improved street crossings, upgraded lighting and landscaping for shade.

That part of the project should wrap up next summer, according to DOTM.

Meanwhile, the Prop 101 project focuses on roadway reconstruction and utility upgrades, including sewer and water main replacements. According to the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, the Fifth/Sixth Street Corridor improvements are scheduled to wrap up by the middle of 2027.

The roadway improvements are meant to reduce congestion, increase pedestrian safety, and improve aesthetics for riders, residents and businesses alike. But until completion, drivers, parents and local workers are being asked to be patient — and allow extra time when traveling the affected area.