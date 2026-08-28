TPD recruit honored at law enforcement graduation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A moment of silence opened a bittersweet ceremony for the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Center graduation Thursday, as 29 recruits received their badges while honoring a classmate who did not survive to join them.

Carlos Ramirez, a Tucson Police Department (TPD) recruit, was killed in his home more than a week ago. He was set to graduate with Class 26-1.

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TPD Chief Monica Prieto addressed the graduating class directly.

"In the face of this unimaginable loss, you have shown a resilience that speaks to the strength of this class and the profession you are entering," Prieto said. "You learned what no classroom can teach. You learned one of the deeper truths of this profession — that law enforcement is a family, a family with an unshakeable bond. And showing up is not something we simply say, it's something we do. In moments of incredible sorrow, we have each others backs, we lean on each other, we carry each other. And like Carlos, on those long hot runs, we never leave anyone behind."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also shared some words.

"A tragic loss for our community and our city. Carlos will never be forgotten," Romero said.

Ramirez's pregnant fiancée, who was also shot during the home invasion, attended the ceremony alongside other family members. They wore shirts bearing Ramirez's last name on the back in his honor.

Captain Jesse Cornia, TPD Training Division Commander, described Ramirez as an excellent recruit, never letting his classmates fail.

"He was the kind of recruit that even though he was physically fit, if there was somebody else that was struggling, he would go to the back and help push them forward or help carry some of their weight," Cornia said.

He said classmates shared memories of Ramirez at a dinner, recalling how he supported them through difficult moments, even outside of work.

"There were people going through struggles and many of them shared stories about how he would send them quotes and scripture to try to help them push through their struggles and be able to continue to perform at the academy," Cornia said.

Ramirez's brother, an Arizona State Trooper, accepted Ramirez's badge on his behalf and handed it to Carlos' fiancée.

The 29 graduates represented four different agencies (TPD, Nogales Police Department, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office and Casa Grande Police Department). They completed months of physical and defensive tactics training before receiving their badges.

"Very proud moment for me to see them stand up there on the stage, that they pushed through all of those struggles together and to receive their badges and join the community as police officers is amazing," Cornia said.

TPD's current hiring process is open until Aug. 31, 2026. The department runs three academies a year.

If you're interested in joining the team, visit its website.

"You can find all the information about the job, the requirements, and what you need to provide during the application at that website," Cornia said.

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