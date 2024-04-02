TPD mourning loss of officer in fatal crash near the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The best way to describe Monday morning's press conference from TPD is sadness and heartbreak over the loss of one of their officers, 31-year-old officer Adam Buckner.

Someone whom the Chief of Police Chad Kasmar described as a son, a husband, a brother and a true law enforcement professional.

"Last night, I received a call that every police chief in this country hopes to finish their career without receiving," said an emotional Chief of Police Chad Kasmar Monday during a press conference following the first death of a TPD officer in the line of duty in 16 years.

Buckner was killed late Sunday night while responding to a call for service.

According to TPD, he was traveling northbound on Campbell Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., when the driver of another vehicle hit his 2007 Crown Victoria after failing to yield during a turn.

Officers and others on the scene provided first aid to Buckner, who later died from his injuries at Banner University Hospital.

"To Adam’s brothers, sister, mother, and his entire family, and everyone who knew and loved him, please know that your Tucson Police Department family grieves with you."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also offered condolences during Monday's presser.

Kasmar described Buckner as a hard worker who everyone came to love since joining TPD in November 2021. He previously worked for the New Orleans Police Department in Louisiana.

"It didn’t take Officer Buckner long to shine in our organization. People loved his enthusiasm, his passion for the profession, and his desire to serve this community. It didn’t take long for him to recognize that and shine and quickly become one of our lead police officers."

TPD said the other driver in the crash suffered minor injuries. The department added that there were no signs of impairment and no citations issued pending the outcome of the investigation.

They ask anyone with information to contact their Traffic Investigations Unit at 520-791-4389.