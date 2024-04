TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department says one of its officers was involved in a crash Sunday night.

According to TPD, the crash happened near Campbell Ave. and 6th St., just before 10 p.m on Sunday, March 31st. TPD says one of its officers was hurt in the crash, and was taken to Banner with unknown injuries.

Details are extremely limited at this time, but drivers in the area are encouraged to seek an alternate route while police investigate.