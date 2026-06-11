Tomorrow is here, Health Sciences is not: UofA moving colleges, schools into "where they best align"

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The University of Arizona is dismantling its longtime Health Sciences administrative structure and folding its colleges and programs into broader university operations, a move university leaders say is designed to streamline administration but one faculty leader argues lacked transparency and consultation.

University officials announced this week that the final phase of integrating health sciences activities into the broader university structure is underway. The change marks the end of University of Arizona Health Sciences as a standalone umbrella organization and will include layoffs effective Aug. 7.

According to the university, health sciences colleges and administrative units have already been moved under the Office of the Provost, while research centers were shifted to the Office of Research and Partnerships as part of a restructuring effort that began about a year ago.

In a statement, the university said remaining health sciences functions and programs will be integrated into areas “where they best align” across campus. Functions deemed unnecessary will be discontinued.

University leaders framed the move as an effort to create a more unified academic and research enterprise centered on health.

But some faculty members said the announcement came with little warning.

Dr. Leila Hudson, chair of the University of Arizona Faculty Senate, said she and other faculty members were surprised by the decision and immediately questioned what the changes would mean for employees and students.

“I had a lot of questions, again: What does it all mean, what is the strategy, what is the thinking,” Hudson said. “And most importantly: how is this going to effect our faculty, staff and students.”

Hudson argued the university should have engaged faculty and staff more directly before moving ahead.

“It requires a good community discussion,” Hudson said. “Put aside the law that requires faculty governance.”

University officials have not publicly disclosed how many positions will be eliminated. However, the university confirmed layoffs are part of the restructuring and said affected employees have already been notified.

Hudson said faculty leadership did not receive advance notice of the personnel impacts.

“It’s a way to try and quietly pass big decisions under the radar without following the necessary consultation and transparency,” she said.

While the long-term effect on students remains unclear, Hudson said working conditions for employees are directly connected to student outcomes.

“It’s undeniable the working conditions of our staff and faculty impact — indeed, they are the learning conditions of our students,” Hudson said.

The university has said health-related education, research and community programs will continue under the new structure.