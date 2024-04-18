Tigers coming soon: Reid Park Zoo to break ground on Pathway to Asia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A big expansion to the Reid Park Zoo is getting underway this Saturday.

The Pathway to Asia is a 4.5 acre expansion that will bring new animals including tigers, red pandas, Komodo dragons and sand cats among others.

The expansion is the first of its size since Expedition Tanzania was completed in 2012.

“Pathway to Asia will truly enhance Reid Park Zoo as a place of learning and discovery for our community, and further the Zoo’s role as a national leader in conservation,” said Nancy Kluge, Reid Park Zoo President & CEO in a press release.

The expansion will be paid for in part by a voter-approved sales tax from 2017.

Ground breaking for the expansion is set for Saturday at 10 am.