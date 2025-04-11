Complaint: Suspect in hatchet attack claimed he was drunk during attack

An interim complaint gives more detail on the hatchet attack that took place at a downtown bus stop on April 5.

According to the complaint, husband and wife Jacob and Kristen Couch were sitting on a bus bench when a man, identified in the complaint as Daniel Michael, approached them and started yelling a them.

The complaint said Jacob Couch said something back to Michael, at which point Michael allegedly struck Jacob in the neck with what Kristen Couch described as "a machete-type knife."

With a massive wound to his throat, Couch was transported to the hospital where he is on life support, the complaint said. He is not expected to survive his injuries, the complaint said.

Investigators determined the suspect was Michael through surveillance video. Tucson Police located Michael at his apartment on April 8, and, with warrant in hand, found a hatchet as well as clothes that matched the suspect during the incident.

At first, Michael denied any involvement, the complaint said. He later told investigators that he had been drinking heavily and didn't remember anything, the complaint said. He then said he remembered confronting the couple for drug use. The complaint said Jacob Couch reached into his pants pocket, so he pulled out Michael pulled out a hatchet before Couch could take his hand out of his pocket.

Michael said he walked away afterward, the complaint said.

The complaint said Michael confirmed that he was the suspect in the surveillance images.

Michael was charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and aggravated assault serious physical injury.