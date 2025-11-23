'The Winner's Circle;' El Tour De Tucson Award Ceremony

It’s been an exciting day for cyclists here at E Tour De Tucson...and here at the winner's circle, today’s winners shared their emotions as they crossed the finish line, walked up on the podium, and accepted their trophies, having their friends and families with them with this huge accomplishment.

Cyclist duo Riley Wraith and Chase Bullis say that cycling is a rush.

"I would say that biking is definitely one of the best sports, but I’m biased," Wraith said. "Definitely because it gets you outside and you get to do a lot of things and you get to meet new people."

"I was happy finishing as well because I was a little tired because it was windy," Bullis said. "But I felt really good finishing."

While the pair are avid cyclists, riding with the Arizona Cycling Association, the pair started training just last week for this, and Wraith even placed third in the 62-mile juniors.

"It was definitely exciting," Wraith said, "Because I was exhausted from basically sprinting the last seven miles with all these really fast people."

Cyclist Tracy LaMarche was the winner of the adaptive category for the 102-mile event.

"There are so many emotions," LaMarche said. "It goes from being down in the doldrums and thinking, 'I cannot do this, what did I sign up for,' to riding along at 28-29 Miles an hour and thinking, 'Oh my God, I can do this.'"

She says the feelings of triumph make it all worth it.

"Just the elation that happens and the feeling of empowerment that comes across when that happens is incredible," LaMarche said.

LaMarche credits her win to her team and training.

"So this is my first year riding and racing," LaMarche said. "So all this year has just been getting familiar with being on a bike and how to pedal, how to pedal with one leg because I do not wear my right leg to cycle."

As for what’s next...

"The Paralympics are in L.A. in 2028," LaMarche said. "That is the goal. This was a huge mental boost for me to think that I might actually have the skill level to get there."