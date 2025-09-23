The Wild Bird Store gets ready for Fall migration season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s the first day of fall -- and that means birds from across the country are flying in -- migrating right here to the Tucson area.

Birding brings in around 300 million dollars in local economic impact -- according to the Tucson Audubon Society.

With the bird migration season sweeping in this fall...The Wild Bird store is helping the local bird community by making feeders.

Bird feeders that co-owner Justin Friedman and his team make in-house.

“So we build a lot for the kind of problems in the area," Justin Friedman said. "Our feeders are all over town. We’ve literally sold thousands of these things in Tucson. And I think that maybe we’ve had an impact on people enjoying nature. And that’s really important to us."

According to research from BirdCast, over one point eight million birds travel to Pima County every fall, bringing hudreds of millions of dollars in revenue to Tucson.

That’s where the Wild Bird Store comes in...Supplying bird enthusiasts with everything they need.

“Running the store during bird season, we really enjoy helping people connect to nature, and enjoy all the birds that we have coming through here in southeast Arizona," Wild Bird Store co-owner Clarissa Friedman stated. "We’re right in the migratory path, so we can really help you maximize the number of species you attract to the feeders with the right foods.”

The Wild Bird Store is a family-owned business dedicated to supporting the Tucson bird feeding and watching communities by supplying bird food, feeders, and houses,all meant to support the increasing bird populations in the area.

"We’re considered one of the top three zones in the country for birds," Justin Friedman said. "So people just love birds all year round, but you know, during the migrations it’s especially cool. There’s all kinds of neat birds that will be coming through. And we can help people get them into their backyard."

The food and feeders are all made by hand by the Friedmans, using local resources to create special feeders for Many kinds of birds.

Fall migration started in August and will see peak activity until November, as the wild bird store and bird lovers across Tucson take the time to appreciate the birds’ visit.