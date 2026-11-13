The Notorious BRT: Tucson seeks public input on proposed $140 million Stone Avenue bus rapid transit line

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The City of Tucson is moving forward with plans for its first bus rapid transit line, a proposed $140 million project along Stone Avenue that would connect downtown with the Tucson Mall area.

The Stone Avenue Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would provide a higher-capacity alternative to traditional bus service, using dedicated lanes, larger vehicles and specially designed stations to help passengers get around the city more efficiently.

But for some business owners along the proposed route, the prospect of another major transportation project also brings concerns about how construction could affect their livelihoods.

“It’s a little nerve-racking,” said Meleena Karger, chef and co-owner of La Indita restaurant on Stone Avenue.

Karger has firsthand experience with the potential economic effects of major transportation construction projects.

During construction of the Sun Link streetcar, she said, La Indita experienced a significant decline in business while work was underway along Fourth Avenue.

“We spent so much time on 4th avenue during that construction, and we lost a lot of business during that time. We’re lucky that we had so much community support, that people kept coming to see us and we were able to stay open,” Karger said.

The city selected Stone Avenue as the preferred route in January 2024 following public input and an evaluation of potential corridors. The proposed line would run approximately five miles between the Tohono T'adai Transit Center near Tucson Mall and the Ronstadt Transit Center in downtown Tucson.

“The public was more interested in Stone,” said Monica Landgrave, lead planner with the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility. “Likewise, it is a more direct route to Tohono Tadai.”

Although the project is still in its preliminary design phase, current plans call for articulated buses operating in dedicated, painted curbside lanes. Stations would feature raised platforms to make boarding easier, while transit signal priority technology would give buses additional time at certain traffic lights to help reduce delays.

Federal Transit Administration documents also outline plans for eight specially branded vehicles, 10 stations and weekday service approximately every 10 minutes.

The estimated project cost is $140 million.

“And we have 70 million from RTA, and we’re currently working on obtaining the other half from federal funds,” Landgrave said.

The regional funding is included in the voter-approved RTA Next transportation plan. The city is also pursuing federal funding through the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grants program.

Fares have not yet been determined, and construction is not expected to begin before late 2028, according to the city's current planning timeline.

In the meantime, city planners are asking residents, businesses and other people who use the corridor to weigh in on elements of the project, including landscaping, bicycle infrastructure and station amenities.

“We also want to hear from the people. What would they like to see? If it’s more landscaping, more trees, or if you would prefer a larger bike lane instead,” Landgrave said.

Karger, who now uses the streetcar, said she sees potential in expanding Tucson's public transportation network, provided the different systems work together.

“So if there was more connectivity between all the transits, I think it would be kind of like a metro,” she said.

The city held a public open house Nov. 9 at Pima Community College's Downtown Campus. Residents can also review preliminary plans and submit feedback through the project's online open house, available through Dec. 9.

More information is available at TucsonRapidTransit.com.