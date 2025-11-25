Thanksgiving dinner costs less overall this year but some still paying more for certain ingredients

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The ovens at Barrio Bread are working overtime as the bakery enters its busiest season of the year. Owner Don Guerra said Thanksgiving kicks off a rush that continues straight through December, requiring “all hands on deck” to keep up.

In the week leading into the holiday, the bakery is preparing about 1,200 loaves a day, with roughly 40 percent of its business coming from wholesale customers. As restaurants get busier, Guerra said their orders from Barrio Bread continue to grow.

While demand is rising, ingredient costs remain a challenge. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of white bread in September was $1.87 per pound, slightly down from $1.98 a year earlier. Egg prices have also dipped, with a dozen large Grade A eggs costing $3.49 this September compared to $3.82 last year.

Still, Guerra said many essential ingredients aren’t following that trend. “Ingredients for all bakery items have gone up,” he said, noting increases in items like fruits and nuts. “We just try to offset that cost with max efficiency here at Barrio Bread. Some very skilled bakers….really watching the use of the ingredients, making sure the bread numbers are right everyday.”

Nationwide, the American Farm Bureau Federation estimates that a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for ten people will cost $55.16 this year, about 5% less than last year. But not everyone is feeling relief at the checkout line. Some shoppers said they’re still paying more, especially for organic options.

“Our turkey today… it’s 20 pounds. It did cost about $100, so it’s a little bit more than last year,” said shopper Kailey Sturgis.

Others said they’re seeing higher prices across typical holiday staples including turkey, ham, stuffing, and potatoes. “Pretty much across the board,” said shopper John Vermaes.

Despite the fluctuating costs, Guerra says Barrio Bread is ready for the holiday rush and grateful to serve a community that keeps coming back.

“Every day, just grateful to wake up and know that we can continue to do our work day after day,” he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

