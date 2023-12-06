TEP puts final touches on Winterhaven Festival of Lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 74th annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights is set to kick off this Saturday and Tucson Electric and Power is helping to put the finishing touches around the neighborhood.

It's a blast. Sometimes they're working long hours under dangerous conditions," said Joseph Barrios, spokesperson for TEP, "So to be able to come out one day a year and help decorate these tall trees. You know, it's fun for them. And it's a way to say thank you."

TEP crews started putting lights up on the tallest trees Tuesday to help the neighbors get the spots they can't reach.

And the neighbors really dive into the holiday spirit by decorating their homes as well.

"I think it's just a way of serving our community. We enjoy living here, because it's a great community," said Austin Baum, a Winterhaven resident, "All our neighbors kids and our kids play in the street. And it's a way for us to share that with Tucson."

It is free for all, but donations are encouraged for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

"You can bring canned food, you can bring money to any entrance, you can drop off your donations, and every year we raised somewhere around 50 or $60,000, and bring in about 40 or 50,000 pounds of food," said Baum.

There are no drive through dates this year, so if you are planning on attending the event, it is walking only or other options are available to sign up for on the Winterhaven website.

The event kicks off Saturday and runs through Christmas Day.