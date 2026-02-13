Tattoos & I Do's: Midtown tattoo shop hosts 13 free weddings celebrating Friday the 13th, Valentine's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Love is in the air and so is tattoo ink at Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery, celebrating an unforgettable combination of Friday the 13th and Valentine's Day.

Art and Sol is hosting 13 free weddings right inside the shop on Friday and Saturday, proving that for some couples, love is just as bold and permanent as the ink itself.

"Don't be afraid of commitment, whether it's a tattoo or a marriage," said David Meek, owner of Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery. "Love what you're doing on your body and love what you're doing it with, or love who you're doing it with."

This isn't the first time Meek has officiated weddings for his clients on Friday the 13th.

"Valentine's Day coinciding with Friday the 13th was too great of an opportunity to bring those two things together where we can do tattoos and weddings in the same place," Meek said.

The average wedding in the United States costs about $35,000. He's hoping to marry at least 13 couples this weekend without the high cost.

"It is absolutely free. I'm not charging for this service. I've never charged for a wedding service. I just love—I just love love," Meek said.

Couples who get married at Art and Sol won't just leave with a marriage certificate.

"After the wedding, I'll give them their own partner's initial tattoo," Meek said. "And if they, if things don't work out, I can always cover it up later. I know a great shop."

To help couples toast to a lifetime of love, Motosonora Brewing Co. is supplying the weddings with craft beer.

Meek welcomes anyone interested to his shop—whether it's for a $13 flash tattoo on Friday or to tie the knot on Valentine's Day.

Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery is located at 2921 E. Fort Lowell Rd. #103.

