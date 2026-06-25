Sugar Hill on Stone affordable housing apartments aims to address Tucson's housing crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction crews are working to complete an affordable housing complex in Tucson's Sugar Hill neighborhood by November.

Sugar Hill on Stone will have 66 units and community spaces to support low-income residents. The project is part of the city's Thrive in the 05 initiative, which aims to revamp neighborhoods across Tucson with affordable housing, safer community spaces, and more.

Sugar Hill Neighborhood Association President Jack Anderson has lived in Sugar Hill since the 1960s. Anderson said the development is a welcome sign of support for a community that has long needed it.

"We always need help in the community like that. We need help to uplift our community and give hope to those who are struggling," Anderson said.

Sugar Hill is a historically Black neighborhood that Anderson said has changed significantly over the years. Anderson hopes the affordable housing development brings more people and more opportunities to the area.

"I want this community to be unified, to grow with the diversity that we have, build on that diversity, and just see a more inclusive unity with each other, with the neighbors," Anderson said.

Johanna Hernandez, the city of Tucson's deputy director for housing and community development, said stable housing is foundational to residents' success.

"This is the basic fundamental need of every human to be successful," Hernandez said. "You want someone to hold down a job, give them a place to live. You want someone to go to school and make their home life stable. This is how we create a vibrant and successful community."

The complex's first residents will include low-income families earning at most $45,000 a year. The community hopes Sugar Hill on Stone will be the first step toward long-term affordable housing across Tucson.

"It takes the village, as we say, and I've seen the taste of all that unity coming together," Anderson said.