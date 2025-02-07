State Superintendent honors Tucson Police officer for heroic action during school incident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne honored Tucson Police Officer Will Bonanno on Friday for his quick response to a dangerous situation involving an armed intruder at Legacy Traditional School. During a ceremony at Tucson Police Department Headquarters, Horne praised Bonanno for his decisive actions on January 16, when Daniel Hollander entered the school carrying a gun and a knife.

"I'm just really thankful that all of those kids and the staff were safe," Bonanno said, reflecting on the incident.

Horne highlighted Bonanno's experience and skill, noting that he acted immediately instead of waiting for backup in a potentially life-threatening situation. “You certainly are something special, and we appreciate you; the whole state appreciates you very much,” Horne said.

The superintendent also mentioned Legacy Traditional School’s proactive steps to improve safety, sharing that the school had applied for funding to hire a school safety officer. The principal of the school expressed gratitude to the Tucson Police Department for providing an officer on campus. “We have had an officer every day, and we are so thankful and grateful for all you do for us,” she stated.

In December, the Department of Education allocated $50 million in school safety funds, facilitating the hiring of trained officers in schools that lacked full-time security. Officer Bonanno, who had only been at Legacy Traditional for two weeks prior to the incident, was able to step in because of the swift turnaround in paperwork from the school.

Horne noted that the incident put a total of 20 students and staff at risk. Despite the recognition, Officer Bonanno humbly rejected the label of hero, stating, “I'm the kind of person who doesn't look at myself as anything special. I'm an officer. I love being a cop. I did my job that day.”